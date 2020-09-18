California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 841,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,270 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of MGM Resorts International worth $14,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 231.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 203.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 347.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MGM. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Capital cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.13.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.43. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 2.39.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $289.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $35,621.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $456,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,230.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,321. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

