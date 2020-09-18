California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 82,038 Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 82,038 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of United Continental worth $17,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in United Continental by 1.5% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 20,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Get United Continental alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UAL. Credit Suisse Group cut United Continental from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on United Continental in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on United Continental in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

UAL stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $95.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.59.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.13) by ($0.18). United Continental had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -24.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 25,000 shares of United Continental stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $838,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,338.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.