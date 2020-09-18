California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 80,786 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,286,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,786 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $15,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 89.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 310.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, Director Rosemary A. Crane sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $34,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at $432,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TEVA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.74. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $13.76.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

