California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 2,605 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $16,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth about $2,622,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 271,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,901,000 after purchasing an additional 83,316 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

PNW stock opened at $72.16 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $105.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.29.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.23. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $929.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

