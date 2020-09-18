California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 16,677 Shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 926,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,677 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Mylan worth $14,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Mylan during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mylan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Mylan by 523.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mylan by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mylan by 3,034.3% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MYL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Mylan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Mylan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mylan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of MYL opened at $16.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.93. Mylan NV has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $23.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.03.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Mylan had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mylan NV will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

