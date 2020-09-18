California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,178 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Graco worth $13,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 15,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Graco by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 31,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.0% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 19,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Graco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $67,884.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,796.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 47,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,589,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 471,379 shares of company stock valued at $26,047,644. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GGG opened at $61.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.62. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $61.71.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $366.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 17.42%. Analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

