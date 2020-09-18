California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 857 Shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of BIO-TECHNE worth $17,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,894,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 580.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,281 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 246,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,734,000 after purchasing an additional 57,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $253.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BIO-TECHNE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.44.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $245.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.98. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a fifty-two week low of $155.17 and a fifty-two week high of $286.68.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $175.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.70 million. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 31.04%. BIO-TECHNE’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 9,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total transaction of $2,503,625.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,426.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 2,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.43, for a total value of $699,475.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,362,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

