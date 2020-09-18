California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 2,837 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $14,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 33.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $103.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.67.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $176.74 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $185.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.