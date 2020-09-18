California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 2,693 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Royal Gold worth $13,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGLD. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 13.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $147.50 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $128.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.78. Royal Gold, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $119.97 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.