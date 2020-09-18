Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) dropped 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $55.16 and last traded at $55.94. Approximately 5,093,879 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 6,446,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.98.

CZR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 2.95.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.65. The company had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.59 million. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 80.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 56,927.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 1,685,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,766 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,723,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,903,000 after acquiring an additional 57,852 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 802,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 16,250 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 131,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 32,863 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 514,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

