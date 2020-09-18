Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.10% of Caesars Entertainment worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CZR shares. BidaskClub raised Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $55.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 2.95. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.65. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 80.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

