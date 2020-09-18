Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

CABA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabaletta Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of Cabaletta Bio stock opened at $11.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $282.95 million and a PE ratio of -2.89. Cabaletta Bio has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $19.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.61.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 1,426.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 99.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 100.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 533.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 11,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells that produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

