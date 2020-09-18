C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,777 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 175.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 50.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris Obrien sold 31,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $2,976,696.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 2,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $250,808.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,224,060.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,376 shares of company stock worth $3,276,535 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.40.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $103.57 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a twelve month low of $56.94 and a twelve month high of $105.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.24.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

