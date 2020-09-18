Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,408 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 90.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $44.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

BRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 21,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $971,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

