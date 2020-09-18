Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.80 EPS

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 123.70 ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 119.90 ($1.57) by GBX 3.80 ($0.05), Digital Look Earnings reports.

BRK opened at GBX 1,750 ($22.87) on Friday. Brooks Macdonald Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,255.45 ($16.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,350 ($30.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,685.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,606.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share. This represents a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $21.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Brooks Macdonald Group’s payout ratio is presently 56.93%.

BRK has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

In other Brooks Macdonald Group news, insider Caroline Connellan sold 3,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,650 ($21.56), for a total transaction of £57,865.50 ($75,611.52).

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, charities, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Investment Management, Financial Planning, and International segments.

