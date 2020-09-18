Brokerages Expect Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) to Post $1.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) to announce $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.33. Toll Brothers reported earnings of $1.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.53.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Robert I. Toll sold 254,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $11,278,030.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,020,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,968,576.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 30,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,085,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,683,038.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 501,458 shares of company stock valued at $21,369,667. Company insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 44.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,892,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,869 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 148.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,779 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 61.6% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,246,000 after purchasing an additional 717,638 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $12,296,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth approximately $16,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $44.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $49.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.79.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

