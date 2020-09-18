Brokerages Expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to Post $0.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings. Smith Micro Software reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMSI. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 12.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 920,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 103,066 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 94.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 210,077 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the second quarter worth about $1,599,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 337,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 14,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the first quarter worth about $1,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMSI opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Smith Micro Software has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $7.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.49.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

