Brokerages Anticipate Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) will announce $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.37. Titan Machinery reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Titan Machinery.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.31. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $303.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.93 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TITN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ TITN opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $315.46 million, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Titan Machinery by 17.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 496.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 18.5% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 72.4% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 341,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 143,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

