Brokerages Anticipate Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) to Post $2.27 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.33. Meritage Homes reported earnings of $1.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year earnings of $9.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.97 to $9.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $12.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Meritage Homes.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.96 million. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 8.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTH shares. Evercore ISI raised Meritage Homes to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

Shares of MTH opened at $101.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.79. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $106.99.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 59,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.98, for a total value of $6,275,494.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $300,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,300 shares of company stock worth $20,491,499. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 5.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the second quarter worth about $573,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 6.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 495,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,688,000 after purchasing an additional 29,023 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the second quarter valued at about $8,996,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Featured Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritage Homes (MTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.