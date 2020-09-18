Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) CEO Hock E. Tan Sells 78,125 Shares of Stock

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.60, for a total value of $28,796,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hock E. Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Broadcom alerts:

On Tuesday, September 8th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.20, for a total value of $20,364,666.40.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.97, for a total value of $20,465,860.84.

On Tuesday, August 25th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.05, for a total value of $19,155,478.60.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.41, for a total value of $18,833,028.52.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.33, for a total value of $18,771,282.76.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.64, for a total value of $18,559,993.44.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total value of $17,636,681.79.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.18, for a total value of $18,019,155.78.

On Tuesday, July 14th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.49, for a total value of $17,808,194.79.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.86, for a total value of $18,058,032.06.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $365.92 on Friday. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $378.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $339.36 and a 200 day moving average of $292.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.65, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Broadcom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 75,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,805,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 1,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.