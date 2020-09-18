Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Director Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc Sells 5,457,770 Shares

Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Director Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc sold 5,457,770 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $44,098,781.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Brigham Minerals stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. Brigham Minerals Inc has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.67.
Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brigham Minerals Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 6,351.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Monday, June 15th. Capital One Financial raised Brigham Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.
Brigham Minerals Company Profile
Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.
