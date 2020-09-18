Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Director Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc Sells 5,457,770 Shares

Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Director Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc sold 5,457,770 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $44,098,781.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. Brigham Minerals Inc has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.67.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brigham Minerals Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 98.25%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 6,351.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Monday, June 15th. Capital One Financial raised Brigham Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.