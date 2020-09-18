Brickell Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:BBI) Director Dennison T. Veru Buys 15,355 Shares

Brickell Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:BBI) Director Dennison T. Veru acquired 15,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.81 per share, for a total transaction of $12,437.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,856.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:BBI opened at $0.84 on Friday. Brickell Biotech Inc has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -0.11.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 709.41% and a negative return on equity of 206.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brickell Biotech Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBI. Oppenheimer began coverage on Brickell Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Brickell Biotech in a report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brickell Biotech stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Brickell Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:BBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 74,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Brickell Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with axillary hyperhidrosis.

