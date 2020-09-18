Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB) Insider Sells A$248,674.40 in Stock

Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB) insider Nessa O’Sullivan sold 23,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$10.40 ($7.43), for a total transaction of A$248,674.40 ($177,624.57).

Nessa O’Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brambles alerts:

On Tuesday, June 30th, Nessa O’Sullivan bought 37 shares of Brambles stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$11.00 ($7.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$407.00 ($290.71).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$11.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.34.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Brambles’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Limited provides supply-chain logistics solutions based on the provision of reusable pallets, crates, and containers for shared use by various participants in the supply chain. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India; and IFCO segments.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.