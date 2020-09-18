Brady (NYSE:BRC) Stock Price Down 6%

Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC)’s share price was down 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.82 and last traded at $43.34. Approximately 544,657 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 230,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.11.

BRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Brady from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Brady from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Northcoast Research raised Brady from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Sidoti boosted their price target on Brady from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brady from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.10.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $251.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.47 million. Brady had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 15.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Brady Corp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Brady’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $2,265,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Brady during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Brady during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Brady by 12.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Brady in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

