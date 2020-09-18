BP (LON:BP) Given a GBX 530 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 530 ($6.93) price target on BP (LON:BP) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

BP has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a GBX 385 ($5.03) price target on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 397 ($5.19).

LON:BP opened at GBX 252.15 ($3.29) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 276.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 306.89. BP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 537 ($7.02). The firm has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion and a PE ratio of -2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. BP’s payout ratio is -14.77%.

In other news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £313.20 ($409.25).

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

