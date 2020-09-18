Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist

Truist initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BSX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a market perform rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.72.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $39.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 12.86%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $3,164,606.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,174,522.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,385 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $92,275.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,016 shares in the company, valued at $271,449.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,534 shares of company stock worth $8,118,345 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 4.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 265,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after buying an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 27.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 14,669 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.0% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.2% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 32,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

