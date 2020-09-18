Bmo Canadian Dividend Etf (TSE:ZDV) Trading Down 0.6%

Bmo Canadian Dividend Etf (TSE:ZDV) shares traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$14.91 and last traded at C$14.91. 23,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 83,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th.

