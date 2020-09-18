Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Sells $527,340.00 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total transaction of $527,340.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,184.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Rajesh A. Aji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 18th, Rajesh A. Aji sold 6,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $559,740.00.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $84.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and a PE ratio of -145.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.21. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $107.41.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $42.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.03 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bill.com by 339.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,855,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523,473 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Bill.com by 379.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,941,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118,667 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bill.com by 366.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,626,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848,966 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the second quarter worth about $165,542,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bill.com by 150.4% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,758,000 after purchasing an additional 823,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BILL. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.82.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

