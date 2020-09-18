Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte Sells 10,000 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $877,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,476.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of BILL opened at $84.11 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $107.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.21.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $42.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.03 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 339.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,855,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,250,000 after buying an additional 4,523,473 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 379.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,941,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,801,000 after buying an additional 3,118,667 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 366.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,626,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,113,000 after buying an additional 2,848,966 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the second quarter worth $165,542,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 150.4% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,758,000 after buying an additional 823,986 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

