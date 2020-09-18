BidaskClub Downgrades NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ONEW. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $23.50 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock opened at $22.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.92. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $33.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the second quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.33% of the company’s stock.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile
