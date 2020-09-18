BidaskClub Downgrades NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ONEW. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $23.50 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock opened at $22.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.92. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $33.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $408.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.01 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the second quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

