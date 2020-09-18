BidaskClub Downgrades Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) to Strong Sell

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Guggenheim lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Monro from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $41.93 on Wednesday. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $81.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average of $52.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.37. Monro had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $247.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monro will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Monro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monro by 108.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monro by 22.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monro in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

