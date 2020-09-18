Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Berry Global Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.47.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $51.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $54.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $545,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $545,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 52,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $2,868,047.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,916 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,487 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth $42,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Riverpark Capital Management LLC raised its position in Berry Global Group by 74.2% during the second quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

