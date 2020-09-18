Benchmark Boosts Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Price Target to $28.00

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) had its price objective upped by Benchmark from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Surgery Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surgery Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Surgery Partners from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Surgery Partners from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Surgery Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.08.

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $23.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.99. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $374.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.17 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. Equities analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,031. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 199.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 247.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 13,327 shares during the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

