BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Short Interest Update

BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.0 days.
OTCMKTS:BLHWF opened at $8,483.21 on Friday. BELIMO has a 52-week low of $8,158.56 and a 52-week high of $8,483.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7,422.12.
About BELIMO
Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for BELIMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELIMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.