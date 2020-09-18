BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Short Interest Update

BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BLHWF opened at $8,483.21 on Friday. BELIMO has a 52-week low of $8,158.56 and a 52-week high of $8,483.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7,422.12.

BELIMO Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets electrical actuator solutions, valve systems, and sensors for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems worldwide. The company offers HVAC damper actuators for use in various on/off, modulating, or communicating damper and life safety applications, including air handlers, economizer units, variable air volume terminal units, fan coil units, unit ventilators, and life safety dampers.

