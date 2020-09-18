Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $16.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BHC. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.39.

BHC stock opened at $17.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.52. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.61.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.20). Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 104.13% and a negative net margin of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William D. Humphries sold 5,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $91,635.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,035 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,515.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 214.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,994,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,910,000 after acquiring an additional 9,547,589 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth $95,748,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 24.0% during the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 25,839,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth $55,903,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 228.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,340,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

