Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $16.00.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BHC. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.39.
BHC stock opened at $17.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.52. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.61.
In related news, insider William D. Humphries sold 5,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $91,635.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,035 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,515.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 214.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,994,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,910,000 after acquiring an additional 9,547,589 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth $95,748,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 24.0% during the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 25,839,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth $55,903,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 228.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,340,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.
About Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
