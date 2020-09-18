Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Shares Up 6%

Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) traded up 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.27 and last traded at $36.05. 474,750 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 246,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.02.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on B shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Barnes Group from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Stephens restated a “sell” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Barnes Group from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.19.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.94%.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,700 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $66,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Stephens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $1,414,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Barnes Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

