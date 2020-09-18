Barclays Raises PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target to $47.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of PulteGroup from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PulteGroup from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of PulteGroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.88.

NYSE:PHM opened at $45.46 on Thursday. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $48.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $2,414,437.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,788,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,225,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,690,000 after purchasing an additional 44,500 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 92,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 28,564 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 327,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after purchasing an additional 43,002 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 668,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,753,000 after acquiring an additional 155,019 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,529,000. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

