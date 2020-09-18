Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) were down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.97 and last traded at $16.14. 610,163 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 545,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.26.

BMA has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC lowered Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Macro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd grew its holdings in Banco Macro by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 2,742,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,573,000 after buying an additional 41,382 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,597,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,122,000 after purchasing an additional 67,995 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Banco Macro by 54.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 750,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,736,000 after purchasing an additional 265,423 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Banco Macro by 6.9% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 345,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Banco Macro by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 197,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 97,752 shares during the last quarter. 13.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

