Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.00 Per Share

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0036 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.0035.

Banco Bradesco has raised its dividend payment by 21.3% over the last three years.

NYSE:BBD opened at $3.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.07. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 15.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bradesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

