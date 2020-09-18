BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) Raises Dividend to $0.00 Per Share

BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0033 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This is an increase from BANCO BRADESCO/S’s previous monthly dividend of $0.003.

BANCO BRADESCO/S has increased its dividend payment by 21.4% over the last three years.

Shares of BANCO BRADESCO/S stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. BANCO BRADESCO/S has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $8.05. The company has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.74.

BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter. BANCO BRADESCO/S had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 15.81%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded BANCO BRADESCO/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

BANCO BRADESCO/S Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

