Ball (NYSE:BLL) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Ball (NYSE:BLL) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Ball in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.73.

NYSE:BLL opened at $84.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.45, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ball has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $85.68.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Ball had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ball will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $610,532.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,416,996.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $231,648.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,116.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLL. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Ball during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ball by 485.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Ball by 0.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Ball by 92.1% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 97,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 46,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Ball by 21.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,206,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,983,000 after purchasing an additional 211,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

