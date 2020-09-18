Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $66.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Badger Meter is focused on its cost containment actions, including reductions in discretionary spending, hiring freeze, reduced work hour furloughs and executive salary reductions to mitigate the impact of sales decline on profitability and cash flows. Demand for ultrasonic meter technology and ORION Cellular LTE-M radios continues to gain traction. New product offerings, including E-Series Ultrasonic Plus with integrated valve, bode well. However, competitive pressures in the marketplace for Badger Meter’s products affect its position, leading to a loss of market share. The company’s growth depends on its ability to develop technologically advanced products that meet appropriate industry standards. The inability to obtain adequate supplies of raw materials and parts for its products at favorable prices could hurt its business.”

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BMI. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Argus began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Badger Meter has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.40.

Badger Meter stock opened at $63.98 on Tuesday. Badger Meter has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $70.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.30.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $91.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.66 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In related news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $95,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 2,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $140,788.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

