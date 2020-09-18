BABCOCK Intl Gr/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.90

Shares of BABCOCK Intl Gr/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BABCOCK Intl Gr/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Babcock International Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering support services to government organizations and key industries in the private sector. It operates through the following business segments: Marine, Land, Aviation, and Nuclear. The Marine segment provides through-life support of submarines, naval ships, and infrastructure; and operates an international naval support business.

