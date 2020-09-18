B. Riley Weighs in on Teekay Lng Partners, L.P.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TGP)

Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Teekay Lng Partners in a report released on Tuesday, September 15th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teekay Lng Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Teekay Lng Partners had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 21.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of TGP opened at $11.00 on Friday. Teekay Lng Partners has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $852.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $11.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Teekay Lng Partners by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,889,090 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $91,987,000 after acquiring an additional 734,534 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 2,114,324 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,653,000 after buying an additional 719,369 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $5,582,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners during the second quarter worth $3,426,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 771.8% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 269,484 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 238,572 shares during the period. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

