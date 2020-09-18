B. Riley Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ:SRAX)

Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ:SRAX) – B. Riley upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Social Reality in a report issued on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.04). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Social Reality’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Social Reality alerts:

Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Social Reality had a negative return on equity of 124.23% and a negative net margin of 313.46%. The business had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million.

Shares of Social Reality stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. Social Reality has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.31.

About Social Reality

Social Reality, Inc, a digital marketing and data management platform company, provides tools to reach and reveal audiences in the United States. The company's machine-learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify brands and content owners' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Social Reality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Reality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.