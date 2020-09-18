AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) CEO Sells $30,050.00 in Stock

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) CEO Morris S. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $30,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of AXTI opened at $5.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $232.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.13 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50. AXT Inc has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $6.20.

Get AXT alerts:

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that AXT Inc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.90 price objective on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AXT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,808,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 41,431 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 2,971.4% in the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,075,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,000 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AXT by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 729,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 31,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AXT by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 30,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of AXT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,564,000. 63.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.