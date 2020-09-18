Axis Capital Holdings Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:AXS)

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st.

Axis Capital has increased its dividend payment by 12.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

AXS stock opened at $46.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.77, a P/E/G ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Axis Capital has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $67.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.63.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Axis Capital had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. Axis Capital’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axis Capital will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axis Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Axis Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

In other Axis Capital news, Director Charles A. Davis acquired 496,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.42 per share, with a total value of $22,549,576.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,090.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Davis bought 61,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $2,807,279.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,305.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,503,200 shares of company stock valued at $111,993,739 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

