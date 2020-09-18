Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Announces $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st.

Axis Capital has raised its dividend payment by 12.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Axis Capital alerts:

Shares of AXS stock opened at $46.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Axis Capital has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -69.77, a P/E/G ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Axis Capital had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axis Capital will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AXS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Axis Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded Axis Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axis Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.40.

In other Axis Capital news, Director Charles A. Davis acquired 163,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $7,284,059.94. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,709.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Davis bought 442,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.72 per share, for a total transaction of $17,998,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,126.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,503,200 shares of company stock valued at $111,993,739 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Axis Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.