Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 57.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 42,972 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 377.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 22.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 265.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 37.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALV opened at $74.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 1.90. Autoliv Inc. has a one year low of $38.16 and a one year high of $87.01.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The auto parts company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 1.98%. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Autoliv Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Autoliv from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

