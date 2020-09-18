AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.82. AT&T posted earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $29.07 on Tuesday. AT&T has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $207.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average of $30.45.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

